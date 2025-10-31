Putney Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average of $141.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 97.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

