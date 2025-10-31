AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 35,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 87,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of EEM stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

