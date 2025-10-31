Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 242.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.