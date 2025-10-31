Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $625.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

