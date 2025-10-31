AMG National Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,252,000 after purchasing an additional 583,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,865 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PG opened at $149.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.03. The company has a market capitalization of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.