Putney Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,075.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $422.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,086.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $1.857 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

