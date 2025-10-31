Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after purchasing an additional 169,005 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after purchasing an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $370.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $403.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.46 and its 200 day moving average is $322.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

