Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $322,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.54 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

