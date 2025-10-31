iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $208.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.63. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $211.83.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.