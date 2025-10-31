Putney Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Putney Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,042,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $153,524,000. Finally, Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $120,197,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AEP opened at $121.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $122.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.44.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

