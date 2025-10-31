960 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Purchased by Putney Financial Group LLC

Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $358,995 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

