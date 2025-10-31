Ecolab Inc. $ECL Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 14,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Mirabaud & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 5,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,192 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $325.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:ECL opened at $256.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.