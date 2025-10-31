Keybank National Association OH Has $28.47 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $28,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,019.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.94 and its 200-day moving average is $194.88. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $207.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.