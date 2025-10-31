Keybank National Association OH Has $17.40 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,156,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 868,953 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.04.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The business had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

