Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,855 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $30,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NSC opened at $281.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.55 and a 200 day moving average of $264.29. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

