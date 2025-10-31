Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $790.95 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $737.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.36.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

