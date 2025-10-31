72,800 Shares in Pfizer Inc. $PFE Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 72,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,150,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 178,799 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 209,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 60,326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 375,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

