Terril Brothers Inc. Invests $298,000 in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 628.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.42.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

