Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.93.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $554.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.43. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

