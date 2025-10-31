Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 4,439 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This trade represents a 20.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,600. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,625 shares of company stock worth $2,454,128. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

