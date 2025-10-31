BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after purchasing an additional 306,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 7.1%

BMY opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.