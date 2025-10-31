Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $211.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.37. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.28 and a 12-month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

