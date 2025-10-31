UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 2,284 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,741 shares of company stock worth $2,523,854 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $112.52 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

