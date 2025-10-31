The Boeing Company $BA Stake Reduced by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 38.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 55.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of BA stock opened at $200.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.08. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.