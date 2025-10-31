AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $342.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.44.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,149.30. The trade was a 52.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $322.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.04 and a 200-day moving average of $350.02. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

