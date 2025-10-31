Ledyard National Bank Has $266,000 Holdings in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

