General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $78.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler set a $66.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $68.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,351,121 shares of company stock valued at $140,792,873 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

