Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 39,142 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $218.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

