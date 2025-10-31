Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,221 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,013 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

In related news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $243,407,367. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.15 and a 1 year high of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.81.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

