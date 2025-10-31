Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 110.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223,140 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $626.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $595.56 and a 200-day moving average of $551.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

