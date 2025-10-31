Strs Ohio Trims Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 324,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $43,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KKR opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

