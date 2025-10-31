Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $230,039,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $77,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,585,000 after buying an additional 381,542 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 249,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $186.07.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $211.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

