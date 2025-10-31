Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $548,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 128,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its position in Altria Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.86. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

