Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after acquiring an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,178,000 after acquiring an additional 287,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

