Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,229,000 after buying an additional 2,862,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prologis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after purchasing an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.56.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of PLD opened at $124.25 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.78%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $57,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,272.01. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $2,952,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

