Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

