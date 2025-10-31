Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 9.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in DoorDash by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $254.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $260.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total value of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 41,881 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.82, for a total value of $10,295,187.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 914,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,813,943.54. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

