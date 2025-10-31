CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $95.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $92.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 90,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CVS Health by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 682,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,490,000 after acquiring an additional 336,333 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

