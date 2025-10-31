Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after purchasing an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,715,000 after buying an additional 227,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $153,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $322.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $164.78 and a one year high of $329.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,192.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.90.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,642.40. The trade was a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $2,140,823.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $23,263,655.24. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 43,084 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,825 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.86.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

