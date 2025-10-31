NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Lessened by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after buying an additional 2,657,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,639,000 after buying an additional 1,886,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. TD Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

