Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Purchased by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,823,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,527,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,108,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,738,831,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market cap of $216.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

