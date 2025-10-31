iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Tradewinds LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

