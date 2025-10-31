10,469 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 20.5%

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.