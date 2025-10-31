IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after buying an additional 271,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $262.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

