Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,865.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Intel Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.16 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4,020.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

