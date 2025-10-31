Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $345,000 Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 101.1% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.4%

RTX stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $181.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.