Clear Investment Research LLC Sells 428 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Clear Investment Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 481,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after acquiring an additional 359,429 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

