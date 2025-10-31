iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% during the second quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,351,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,437,000 after buying an additional 913,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

