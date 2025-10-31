W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GWW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,053.71.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $955.30 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $893.99 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $980.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,016.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.63% and a net margin of 10.99%.The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.76 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.