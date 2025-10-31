Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.25.

ACN stock opened at $249.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $229.40 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 27,402 shares of company stock worth $6,875,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

